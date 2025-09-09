Get Updates
Rakul Preet Singh Visits Kashi Vishwanath, Shares The Sweetest Post

By
Rakul Preet Singh Visits Kashi Vishwanath

Rakul Preet Singh, one of the prettiest and most loved actresses, is often in the news for all the right reasons. Recently, glimpses of her shooting in Prayagraj for Pati Patni Aur Woh surfaced online, leaving fans eager to see her light up the big screen once again.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared how she spent her off day in the most soulful way by seeking blessings at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

