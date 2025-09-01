Ram Gopal Varma & Manoj Bajpayee Reunite After Satya For Horror Comedy Titled “Police Station Mein Bhoot"

Nearly three decades after creating history with Satya, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actor Manoj Bajpayee are coming together once again - this time for a haunting horror comedy titled Police Station Mein Bhoot. Joining Manoj in this intriguing cinematic experiment is Genelia D'Souza, making the collaboration even more exciting.

Filming has begun and the first schedule is already complete, setting the stage for a gripping journey that blends fear, irony, and RGV's signature storytelling. At its heart lies a question that flips the very idea of safety: We run to the police station when we are scared - but where will the police run when they are scared?

Speaking about the project, Ram Gopal Varma said:

"Working with Manoj again after Satya is both nostalgic and thrilling. Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority of safety, and a police station is the ultimate symbol of power.

With Manoj's intensity and Genelia's vulnerability, this story will push boundaries of how we perceive horror in the guise of authority."

With this reunion of two icons and such an intriguing theme, Police Station Mein Bhoot is already one of the most anticipated projects in the making