'Ram Rajya The Katak Saga': Prem Parrijaa's Action Thriller First Look Out

Indian cinema is witnessing a new era where regional films are breaking barriers and reaching global audiences. Joining this league is "Ram Rajya The Katak Saga" , the much-awaited Odia action thriller starring upcoming action star from Odisha, Prem Parrijaa, which is now set to release in both Odia and Hindi. The film's first teaser, launched on Amara Muzik, Odia's official channel, has already sparked huge excitement with its high-octane action and gripping visuals.

A sequel to the 2023 Odia blockbuster Cuttack - Shesha Ru Arambha, Ram Rajya promises to set new benchmarks for action films. The teaser showcases power-packed action, striking cinematography, and intense background music, proving that the makers have left no stone unturned in delivering a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

Adding weight to the project, the action has been designed by Bollywood's renowned Vikram Dahiya, the man behind the thrilling sequences in films of Prabhas, Shahid Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao (Saaho, Deva, Malik). His expertise ensures that Ram Rajya matches the scale of leading pan-India films.

The film boasts a stellar cast including Kanika Mann, Poonam Mishra, Abhishek Panda, and Rohit Roy, alongside Prem Parrijaa. Produced under the banner of Unsmish Productions, the action-drama is directed by Sudhanshu Mohan Sahu and written by Kumar Pritam Sahu, who also serves as producer. Music and background score are composed by Asad Nizam, with screenplay and dialogues by Dilip Choudhary. Shot across stunning locations in Kolkata and Odisha, the film is slated for release in December 2025.

Sharing his excitement, the upcoming action star, Prem Parrijaa said that Ram Rajya is a one-of-a-kind action thriller. Its presentation and camera work make it stand apart from other Odia films. We are thrilled that the film is reaching Hindi audiences as well. The love we're receiving for the teaser is overwhelming.

Producer Kumar Pritam Sahu added that The audience's love for the first part inspired us to make this sequel with double the scale and double the action. With Ram Rajya, we are ready to bring Odia cinema to Hindi-speaking and international viewers. The appreciation for the first look has boosted our confidence, and we believe audiences will enjoy the film even more in theatres.

With its powerful performances, breathtaking action, and pan-India appeal, Ram Rajya is gearing up to take Odia cinema to the next level.