Ramayana: Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 Co-Star To Play Sugriv In Nitesh Tiwari's Directorial - Deets

Amit Sial is set to play Sugriv in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film, featuring a stellar cast, will release in two parts during Diwali 2026 and 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's upcoming film, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been generating significant interest. The movie features a star-studded cast from the Indian film industry. Recent reports indicate that Amit Sial will portray the character of Sugriv in this mythological drama.

Amit Sial has already filmed several scenes for his role as Sugriv, a figure from Hindu mythology. Sugriv is known as the younger brother of Bali and was the king of the Vanar Sena, who aided Lord Rama in rescuing Sita from Ravana. A source shared with Hindustan Times that Amit and director Nitesh Tiwari are collaborating to ensure an authentic portrayal of Sugriv.

Amit Sial's Role in Ramayana

The source further mentioned, "The actor and the director, Nitesh, will be working on his appearance to have authenticity to his narrative. Amit is nearly at the completion of his part in the first edition of the film." However, Amit Sial has not yet officially confirmed his involvement in Ramayana.

In addition to Ramayana, Amit Sial was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. His filmography includes notable works such as Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Issaq, Raid, Sonchiriya, Qala, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and Kesari Chapter 2.

Upcoming Release Dates

Ramayana is set to be released in two parts. The first installment will hit theatres during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027. The film also features Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi among others in significant roles.

Apart from films, Amit Sial has made a mark in web series like Inside Edge, Mirzapur, Damaged, Hostages, Jamtara and Maharani. His diverse roles across different platforms showcase his versatility as an actor.