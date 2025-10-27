Rana Daggubati & Other Industry Friends Are Hooked On Romantic Track Raat Bhar From De De Pyaar De 2!

Rakul Preet Singh and Meezaan Jafri exude romance and charm with their irresistible chemistry in Raat Bhar from their upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2. As fans eagerly await to see how this love triangle unfolds on screen, several industry friends share their love for this new romantic track from the film.

Pan-Indian star Rana Daggubati took to social media to share his excitement for the song, writing, "@rakulpreet good luck with DDPD2, looks fun 🤩."

Even Nushrratt Bharuccha joined in the fun, sharing an adorable video with her pet cat on Meezaan Jafri and Rakul Preet Singh's latest song from their film, De De Pyaar De 2, giving it a sweet and endearing twist.

Ayushmann Khurrana matched the romantic mood of Raat Bhar, as he shared a dreamy picture against a drizzly backdrop with the song playing and a red heart to seal the vibe.

Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal couldn't resist joining the praise for Raat Bhar, sharing how the romantic track featuring Meezaan Jafri and Rakul Preet Singh from De De Pyaar De 2 perfectly complemented the scenic beauty of her vacation.

PV Sindhu, the celebrated badminton star, added a romantic touch to her date night with Raat Bhar from De De Pyaar De 2 playing in the background.

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Luv Films Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. The film is set for a theatrical release on 14th November, 2025.