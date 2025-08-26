Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt House Viral Video: Alpha Star Gets Furious Over 'Privacy Invasion' Of 250 Cr-Bungalow

Photo Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Mumbai House Viral Video: Bollywood's power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are making headlines yet again - but this time, it's not for a film or red carpet moment. A recent viral video showcasing the front view of their newly reconstructed Mumbai bungalow has taken the internet by storm, giving fans a rare glimpse into their ultra-luxurious world.

Located in the upscale Pali Hill area, the 250-crore property, once home to the legendary Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, has undergone a complete transformation. The new structure stands as a stunning blend of timeless elegance and modern opulence, reflecting both heritage and luxury.

The viral clip, which surfaced online earlier this week, shows a grand façade with towering gates, sleek architecture, and lush landscaping - a true Bollywood-style mansion that's already being called a landmark in the making.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Mumbai House Viral Video: Alpha Actress Fumes Over 'Invasion Of Privacy'

A couple of days after the video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's posh Rs 250 cr-bungalow went viral on the internet, the 'Alpha' actress strongly reacted to the unauthorized filming and circulation of the video of their house.

Calling it an "invasion of privacy", Alia condemned the act and stated their "personal space" is not "content". On Tuesday (Aug 26), a lil while ago, the actress took to her Instagram and penned a strong note that read, "I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home - still under construction - has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not "content" - it's a violation. It should never be normalized."

She further urged the media portals to take the video down. "Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here's a humble but firm request if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you. (sic)"

Previously, the actress had once lashed out at a media portal for privacy invasion after they zoomed into their house to capture the actress and publish it online.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in YRF's first-ever female-led spy film 'Alpha'. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus 'Ramayana'. He is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia. He is also rumored to be headlining Dhoom 4.