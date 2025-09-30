Ranbir Kapoor Names Rishabh Kant’s “Barbaad” As His Go-To Song!

Ranbir Kapoor's birthday this year came with a heartfelt surprise for fans, as the actor chose to celebrate by going live on social media. Among the many questions pouring in, one stood out - which song has been on repeat for him lately?

Ranbir, with a smile, revealed that his current favourite track is "Barbaad" from Saiyaara, composed by the talented music director Rishabh Kant. The mention instantly sparked excitement, shining a spotlight on the song that has been steadily gaining popularity among music lovers.

Barbaad has already been appreciated for its soulful composition and poignant lyrics. With Ranbir Kapoor endorsing it, the track has now reached an even wider audience. Fans flooded the comments, applauding both Ranbir's music choice and Rishabh Kant's artistry in creating such an emotionally resonant piece.

For Rishabh Kant, who is carving his own niche in the music industry, this moment adds an extra layer of recognition. Having one of Bollywood's most celebrated actors highlight his work on such a personal occasion is seen as a meaningful nod to his growing influence as a composer.

As fans revisit Barbaad in larger numbers, the song's growing recognition reflects both its universal appeal and the seamless way good music finds its way to listeners - this time through the simple yet powerful mention of Ranbir Kapoor.