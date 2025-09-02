Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Radiate Festive Elegance In Their Latest Photoshoot, Calls It Tradition

By
Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Radiate Festive Elegance

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have once again set major festive goals with their latest photoshoot, exuding timeless elegance and cultural charm. Dressed in traditional attire, the couple looks nothing short of ethereal, reminiscent of real life pairing and artwork displaying true elegant Indian artistry while keeping the aesthetic truly simple.

Randeep, in a simple yet graceful kurta-pajama, and Lin, in a regal maroon saree with golden stripes adorned by sindoor and gajra, embody the essence of tradition and grace. The setting, complete with natural light streaming through rustic wooden windows and lush greenery in the backdrop, enhances the visual narrative, creating a picture-perfect moment that celebrates love and tradition.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

The photoshoot beautifully captures the couple in a frame that feels straight out of a painting, bringing alive a festive vibe that is both rooted in heritage and steeped in romance.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: randeep hooda lin laishram
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X