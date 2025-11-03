Randeep Hooda Becomes Goodwill Champion For All Living Things Environmental Film Festival - ALTEFF

Bollywood actor and environmental advocate and animal lover Randeep Hooda has been announced as the Goodwill Champion for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALTEFF) 2025 - India's largest film festival dedicated to showcasing stories around nature, sustainability, and climate action.

Known for his deep connection with nature and outspoken stance on wildlife conservation, Randeep has consistently used his voice and platform to raise awareness about protecting the environment. From supporting reforestation drives to rescuing animals and speaking up about sustainable ways to conserve wildlife and nature, the actor has become a true champion for the cause.

Over the years, ALTEFF has received support from several environmentally conscious celebrities, including Alia Bhatt and Dia Mirza, both of whom have lent their support to amplify the festival's mission of sustainability and ecological awareness.

Festival Director Kunal Khanna shared his thoughts on Randeep joining the festival "Randeep Hooda embodies everything that ALTEFF stands for empathy towards nature, respect for all life forms, and an active commitment to conservation. He's not only an acclaimed actor but also someone who walks the talk when it comes to protecting the environment. Having him as our Goodwill Champion is an honour, and we're excited to work together in amplifying the message of sustainability and compassion for all living beings."

Expressing his excitement about this new role, Randeep Hooda said "Nature has always been my greatest teacher. Whether I'm spending time in the wild or supporting causes for animal and environmental welfare, I feel a sense of responsibility to give back to the planet that gives us so much. The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival is a powerful platform that brings attention to stories that matter, stories that remind us that we share this earth with countless other species. I'm proud to be part of this movement and hope to inspire more people to take action for the planet."

The festival, which celebrates its upcoming edition with a range of thought-provoking films and global conversations on climate and conservation, continues to attract some of the most passionate voices in environmental storytelling. With Randeep Hooda as its Goodwill Champion, ALTEFF aims to further strengthen its mission of fostering awareness, compassion, and action for all living beings.