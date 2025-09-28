Rani Mukerji & Kajol Break Down In Tears Remembering Uncle Deb Mukherjee At Mumbai Durga Puja; VIRAL VIDEO

Rani Mukerji and Kajol inaugurated the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, reflecting on their late uncle Deb Mukherjee. The emotional event highlights family bonds and traditional celebrations.

Rani Mukerji and Kajol, both celebrated actresses and cousins, inaugurated the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Mumbai on September 27. Numerous photos and videos from the event have surfaced online. In one video, Rani and Kajol appear emotional as they recall their uncle Deb Mukherjee, who passed away in March 2025.

Durga Puja Celebrations

The sisters Kajol, Rani, Sharbani, and Tanisha Mukherjee were seen embracing each other in a viral clip. Kajol also shared a heartfelt hug with Ayan before posing for pictures together. The event was significant as Deb Mukherjee had been the main organiser of this prestigious Durga Puja celebration.

Deb Mukherjee, father of Ayan Mukerji and a veteran actor, died on March 14, 2025, at 83. He had been unwell and hospitalised before his passing. His presence at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal was a yearly tradition, where he showed affection towards his nieces Rani and Kajol.

Fashion Choices

For the occasion, Rani wore a white saree with a simple black and red border. She kept her accessories minimal with statement earrings and bangles. Kajol looked stunning in a cream saree paired with a deep red blouse, completing her traditional look with red bangles.

This year's Durga Puja festivities will commence on September 28 and conclude on October 2 (Vijayadashami). The event holds special significance for the family due to Deb Mukherjee's past involvement.

Professional Endeavours

On the professional front, Rani recently won a National Film Award for her role in "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway." Her upcoming project is "Mardaani 3," with an intriguing poster released on Navratri's first day in 2025. Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in the second season of her web series "The Trial."

The gathering at the Durga Puja pandal was not only a celebration but also an emotional remembrance of Deb Mukherjee's contributions to the event. His legacy continues to be cherished by his family and those who knew him well.