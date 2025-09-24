Rani Mukherji On Cloud Nine After Winning Her First National Award: In My 30-Year Journey As An Actor…

I'm truly overwhelmed to receive my first National Award in my 30-year journey as an actor. This honour means the world to me, and I want to dedicate it to my late father, who always dreamt of this moment for me. I miss him deeply today, and I know it's his blessing and my mother's constant strength and inspiration that guided me through the role of Mrs. Chatterjee.

To my incredible fans, thank you for being by my side through every high and low. Your unwavering love and support has been my greatest motivation. I know how much this award means to all of you, and it brings me immense joy and happiness to see how happy you are.

I share this award with my brilliant director Ashima, my producers Nikkhil, Monisha, Madhu, and everyone at Zee who brought this film together. Above all, I thank my entire cast and crew from Estonia and India without whom this film could not have been made, especially during the challenges of the COVID period. The entire team of Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway poured their hearts into this powerful story, and I'm deeply grateful to each one of them.

A heartfelt thank you to the esteemed National Award jury for recognising our work. This film, and this moment, will always hold a special place in my heart.

This award is also a tribute to all the mothers around the world - their strength, courage and unconditional love. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story that moved me deeply because it captures the unbreakable spirit of an immigrant mother, fighting against all odds in a foreign land to protect her child. As a mother myself, this role was incredibly personal. Through this film, we tried to honour the spirit of motherhood and I hope it serves as a reminder of the quiet power women carry within them every single day.