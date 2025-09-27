Rani Mukerji Reacts To Winning National Award With Shah Rukh Khan: It Just Made It Even More Special

Rani Mukerji receives her first National Award for 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway,' expressing gratitude and dedicating the honour to her late father. She celebrated this achievement alongside Shah Rukh Khan.



Rani Mukerji has achieved a significant milestone in her 30-year acting career by winning her first National Award for her role in "Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway." At a recent event, she shared her thoughts on this achievement and the joy of sharing it with Shah Rukh Khan, a dear friend and colleague.

In an interview with India Today, Rani expressed her gratitude for the award, stating, "I think the (National) award means so much happiness for my fans, well-wishers, friends and family who have wished this award in my life because I am winning this for the first time. I have actually been like a horse with blinkers. My single-minded focus has always been to work hard, do the best in my craft because success of a film is not in our hands. We do the best for the film and then it is the audiences choice if they like a film or don't like a film. But what's in my hand is to do the best that I can deliver and that is what I have done for the last 3 years."

Sharing The Honour With Shah Rukh Khan

Rani highlighted how sharing this moment with Shah Rukh Khan made it even more special. She said, "It feels special probably because Shah Rukh and I won in the same year, at the same time. So, it just made it even more special." This shared victory has delighted fans of both actors.

On September 24, Rani attended the award ceremony wearing an elegant saree. She dedicated her award to her late father, expressing how much this honour meant to her. She stated, "I'm truly overwhelmed to receive my first National Award in my 30-year journey as an actor. This honour means the world to me, and I want to dedicate it to my late father, who always dreamt of this moment for me. I miss him deeply today, and I know it's his blessing and my mother's constant strength and inspiration that guided me through the role of Mrs. Chatterjee."

A Tribute To Her Father

The actress's heartfelt dedication touched many hearts as she remembered her father's dreams for her success. Her words resonated deeply with those who have followed her journey over three decades.

Fans are eagerly anticipating seeing Rani Mukerji alongside Shah Rukh Khan again in their upcoming project "King." This film will also feature King Khan's daughter Suhana on screen with him for the first time.

This recognition marks a new chapter in Rani's career while celebrating past achievements and future collaborations with industry icons like Shah Rukh Khan.