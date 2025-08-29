Ranveer Singh Grooves Deva Shree Ganesha During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations At Antilia - Watch Viral Video

The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Ambani's Antilia saw Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone participating in prayers and vibrant celebrations, highlighting the event's blend of devotion and celebrity presence.



The festive spirit in Mumbai soared on Tuesday evening as the Ambani residence, Antilia, became a centre of devotion for Ganesh Chaturthi. Among the celebrities present were Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, whose presence added glamour to the event. The couple was seen participating in prayers and offering flower petals at Lord Ganesha's idol, blending seamlessly into the devotional atmosphere.

Ranveer Singh's Energetic Dance Performance

Ranveer Singh's spontaneous dance to "Deva Shree Ganesha" captivated attendees. Dressed in matching ethnic attire with Deepika, he showcased his signature energy, making the performance viral online. Fans praised his enthusiasm and connection to the festive moment. His dance added a lively touch to the celebrations, energising everyone present.

Deepika Padukone looked elegant in a golden ethnic suit with a yellow scarf, greeting fellow devotees with grace. Ranveer surprised fans with a clean-shaven look after months of sporting a rugged appearance for his upcoming film "Dhurandhar." Their humility and grace were evident as they participated in the festivities at Antilia.

Celebrity Presence at Ambani Ganpati Festivities

Singer Harshdeep Kaur shared heartwarming photos from the evening, including one with Ranveer and Deepika alongside her husband Mankeet Singh. She praised their down-to-earth nature in her caption. The Ambani Ganpati celebrations have become an annual tradition in Mumbai, attracting top Bollywood stars who come together to celebrate faith and culture.

On the professional front, Ranveer is busy completing "Dhurandhar," directed by Aditya Dhar, set for release later this year. Meanwhile, Deepika is working on two major projects: "King" opposite Shah Rukh Khan and a reincarnation drama with Atlee featuring Allu Arjun. Both actors continue to balance their personal and professional lives amid their busy schedules.

The gathering at Antilia once again highlighted the blend of grandeur, devotion, and celebrity sparkle that characterises Mumbai's most talked-about annual traditions. The event brought together Bollywood's finest in celebration of faith and culture, making it a memorable occasion for all attendees.