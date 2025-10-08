Rashi Mal’s ‘Stay’ and ‘Na Jaa’, A Bilingual Ode to Love’s Duality and Hope- EXCLUSIVE

Singer-songwriter and actor Rashi Mal, known for her eclectic artistic spirit and emotional depth, returns with her most personal project yet a bilingual music release that bridges language and heart. Her two new songs, "Stay" in English and "Na Jaa" in Hindi, serve as mirrored portraits of love's bright hope and shadowed heartbreak, reflecting the growing appetite for multilingual music around the world.

Rashi's journey with these songs began years ago, when she first penned "Stay," only to eventually craft its Hindi counterpart, "Na Jaa." In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, she describes this creative process as both practical and poetic, especially for a country like India, where listeners effortlessly traverse English and Hindi. "Each rendition carried such a different emotional imprint," she explains, "there's something for everyone, whether you connect with one language, both, or simply the story." This duality is more than a translation; it's an artistic experiment embracing diverse audiences and the timeless theme of love.

What sets this release apart is Rashi's decision to embrace the dichotomy of hope and heartbreak. Rather than presenting love as a single emotion, she wanted to capture its full spectrum. "Love brings joy and can break our hearts just as intensely. For today's self-aware audience, this storytelling hasn't been done before," she notes. Crucially, she finds hope at the heart of both songs, whether uplifting or sustaining us through adversity. This thoughtful approach speaks to listeners who use music as an emotional anchor, especially in times of uncertainty.

Another standout element is the striking visual concept for both tracks. Far from mere promotional tools, the music videos blend live action, hand-drawn animation, papercraft costumes, and even AI-generated imagery, offering a vivid emotional palette. Rashi believes such visuals are vital for cultural storytelling, helping music transcend borders, languages, and genres. "When crafted well, they make a song memorable and help people experience its emotions more viscerally," she says.

Rashi Mal's journey from nervous beginnings, through artistic evolution, to this carefully crafted release, marks a milestone in her career. "These songs close the first chapter of my musical journey; everything after evolves from here," she reflects. The project becomes not only a showcase of lyrical and visual artistry but an invitation for listeners to see themselves in her words and find comfort in shared emotions.

As "Stay" and "Na Jaa" reach audiences worldwide, Rashi hopes they become more than just songs, they become companions in people's stories, echoing the complexities of love that everyone faces.