Rasika Dugal Caught Shooting For Mirzapur: The Film In Banaras

Actor Rasika Dugal, best known for her powerful portrayal of Beena Tripathi in the Mirzapur franchise, was recently seen shooting for Mirzapur: The Film in Banaras. The sighting has sparked excitement among fans eager to see the actor reprise one of her most iconic roles.

Dugal, who has been an integral part of the Mirzapur universe since its inception, was spotted filming across the ghats and narrow lanes of Banaras, adding to the intrigue surrounding the film's storyline. While details remain under wraps, her presence on set has already fueled anticipation for what promises to be a gripping cinematic chapter.

With Mirzapur: The Film, Rasika Dugal returns to the world that made Beena Tripathi a household name - fierce, layered, and unpredictable as ever.