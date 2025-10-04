Raveena Tandon Opens Up on High Entourage Cost, Producer Struggles; says "Start understanding the business..."

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, known for her powerful performances and candid opinions, recently appeared on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra Season 2, produced by Gautam Thakker Films , where she addressed the growing concerns over high entourage costs in the film industry.

Speaking about the issue, Raveena Tandon recalled a recent conversation with filmmaker during an ad shoot. "The filmmaker told me it was so refreshing to see Rasha and me share one van, without 10 entourages and 10 vans. He said it was a refreshing change" she said.

The actress emphasized that her perspective comes from her roots. "My father was a producer, so I understand the business side of it. Back in the day, producers had to sell their cars or even their wife's jewellery just to complete a film," she shared.

Further more, Raveena added "Those who haven't been exposed to the workings of the industry need to realise the pain of the producer. If you're taking six or seven vans, it's fine. But they have to start understanding the business part too," she added.".

Her remarks come at a time when conversations about rising production costs, star demands, and entourage culture are drawing increasing scrutiny in Bollywood.