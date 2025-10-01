Raveena Tandon Pours In Her Praises On Ridhima Pandit’s Debut As A Leading Lady On The Silver Screen

Ridhima Pandit, known for her breakout role as a super-humanoid robot, Rajni, in the Hindi TV show Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, is now playing the character 'Priya' in the Marathi romance. She has previously shared that her role in 'Premachi Goshta 2' is a personal tribute to her grandmother, a 'Marathi mulgi,' making this film a significant milestone in her career. Ridhima who was once upon a time a manager to Raveena has managed to make a mark for herself in the industry as a prominent actor and has managed to carve a niche for her own self by outshining her own self by pursuing her passion.

Ridhima Pandit is currently basking in the pre-release buzz for her upcoming Marathi film, 'Premachi Goshta 2'. The excitement has reached a new peak following a high-profile endorsement from Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who took to her social media to show support for the film's music video, "Ye na Punha." Raveena Tandon's story, where she enthusiastically declared, "Totally loving this Ridzy!", serves as a powerful testament to the quality and emotional appeal of the music video and Ridhima's performance.

This show of appreciation comes at a crucial time for Ridhima, who is making her highly anticipated big-screen debut in the Marathi industry.

The song "Ye na Punha" is a crucial romantic track for the Satish Rajwade-directed film, which stars Ridhima alongside a stellar cast including Lalit Prabhakar, Rucha Vaidya, and Swwapnil Joshi.

Raveena Tandon's support ensures that Ridhima's Marathi film debut receives a significant national spotlight, adding to the anticipation for 'Premachi Goshta 2' ahead of its release.