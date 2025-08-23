Raza Murad Enraged Over Death Hoax & Files FIR: Some People Seem Bothered By My Very Existence



Veteran actor Raza Murad recently faced a distressing situation when a fake social media post falsely announced his death. This misinformation caused panic among his family, friends, and fans. The 73-year-old actor expressed his disappointment over the hoax, clarifying that he is very much alive.

"There are some people who, for reasons I don't understand, seem bothered by my existence. They posted about my death and even offered condolences. They wrote that I had worked for many years, but now no one is there to remember me. They even mentioned my birthday and a fake date of death in that post. This is a very serious matter," he said.

Impact of False News

The false news spread rapidly, leading to numerous calls and messages from around the world. Murad shared how this misinformation affected him personally. "My throat, tongue, and lips have dried up from telling people that I am alive," he revealed.

Condemning the act further, Murad criticised the mentality behind such actions. "Whoever has done this must have a very bad mentality. He appears to be a very small person, someone who has never accomplished anything significant in his life. That is why he enjoys doing such cheap things," he stated.

Police Action and Legal Steps

Murad confirmed that the police have taken his complaint seriously and are investigating the matter. "They have accepted my complaint and are filing an FIR. They assured me that they will get to the bottom of this and catch the person responsible. Legal action will be taken against him," he said.

He emphasised the need for such false news to stop immediately, highlighting how often celebrities face similar situations while still alive. "This should stop now. It is not only about me. Celebrities are often declared dead while they are still alive. This is wrong, and whoever does this should be punished," Murad concluded.

Raza Murad's Film Career

Raza Murad has had a prolific career in Bollywood with roles in films like Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), Prem Rog (1982), Khudgarz (1987), and Tridev (1989). Known for playing villains or authoritative figures, he transitioned from supporting roles in the 70s and 80s to impactful character roles in later decades.

His notable appearances include Mohra (1994), Raja Hindustani (1996), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), and Padmaavat (2018). Besides Hindi cinema, Murad has also made significant contributions to Punjabi films.