Rekha Birthday: Which Films To Watch To Celebrate Her Special Day?

Grace, glamour, and gravitas, few stars have embodied all three like the inimitable Rekha Ji. From passionate romances and power-packed dramas to unforgettable supporting roles that left a lasting impact, she's the golden muse of Indian cinema. This birthday, let's celebrate the queen of charisma with a handpicked binge-watch list that captures her many moods and milestones, all available across your favourite OTTs on Tata Play Binge. So, dim the lights, pour yourself some chai, and get ready to be spellbound by Rekha Ji's eternal magic, because legends like her don't just act, they enchant.

Silsila

The film that redefined love, longing, and heartbreak. Silsila is a poetic tale of complicated relationships where love lingers between what's right and what feels right. Rekha shines as Chandni, graceful, restrained, and heartbreakingly human, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Directed by Yash Chopra, this timeless classic captures the bittersweet beauty of unfulfilled love, set to the hauntingly romantic tunes of "Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum."

Suhaag

An action-packed drama with a heavy dose of emotion, Suhaag brings together the unstoppable duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor as brothers torn apart by fate. Rekha plays Basanti, a spirited and strong-willed woman who brings warmth and flair to the story. Directed by Manmohan Desai, the film is the perfect '70s masala mix, filled with twists, tunes, and towering performances that remind us why Rekha reigned supreme in every frame she graced.

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Rekha in a villainous avatar? Yes, please! In Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, she turns heads and tables as the powerful and glamorous Madam Maya, a ruthless crime queen who runs an underground wrestling empire. Starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, this high-octane thriller is a nostalgic '90s treat packed with action, attitude, and Rekha's unforgettable screen presence. Her performance is bold, fierce, and utterly magnetic, proving that true divas never go out of style.

Koi... Mil Gaya

In this sci-fi wonder that warmed every heart, Rekha plays Sonia Mehra, a devoted mother who nurtures her son Rohit's (Hrithik Roshan) innocence and genius with unwavering love, also starring Preity Zinta. When Rohit befriends an alien named Jadoo, their lives change forever. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, this emotional blockbuster blends fantasy, friendship, and family like never before. Rekha's role is the emotional anchor of the story with tender, dignified, and full of motherly grace.