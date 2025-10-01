Relief For Rhea Chakraborty: Bombay HC Returns Passport In Sushant Singh Rajput-Linked Drugs Case

The Bombay High Court has relaxed bail conditions for Rhea Chakraborty, permitting her to travel abroad without prior court approval, citing compliance with legal obligations over the past four years.

The Bombay High Court has eased the conditions for actor Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Justice Neela K Gokhale, on September 26, removed the requirement for Chakraborty to get prior approval from a special court before travelling abroad and to surrender her passport to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Her passport is to be returned within seven days.

Chakraborty was initially arrested in September 2020 and later released on bail by the high court. As part of her bail terms, she had to hand over her passport and seek court permission for international travel. Her lawyer, Ayaz Khan, argued that these conditions were unnecessary as she had adhered to all requirements for four years without any violations.

Arguments For Relaxation

Khan highlighted that Chakraborty, being an actor, frequently needs to travel overseas for work-related purposes such as auditions and shoots. The process of obtaining permission for each trip caused significant delays and resulted in lost opportunities. He also mentioned that similar relaxations had been granted to eight other co-accused individuals.

Despite these arguments, NCB counsel S K Halwasia opposed the plea. He argued that Chakraborty was involved in a serious offence and should not receive preferential treatment due to her celebrity status. He expressed concerns about her potentially not returning if allowed unrestricted travel.

Court Decision and Directives

Justice Gokhale dismissed these objections, noting Chakraborty's full cooperation with the trial and adherence to all conditions. She had returned from foreign trips whenever permitted. "Since the said conditions have been relaxed for the other eight accused, I see no reason why the present applicant be continued to be imposed with these conditions," stated the court.

The court instructed Chakraborty to attend all trial dates unless excused and cooperate with a swift resolution of the case. She must inform the prosecuting agency of her travel plans at least four days before departure, keep her phone active while abroad, share contact details, and notify upon return.

This decision marks a significant development in Chakraborty's legal journey since her arrest in 2020. The relaxation of bail conditions reflects her compliance with legal obligations over several years without any breaches.