Restored Saat Hindustani, Shaheed And Other Films To Be Screened At NFDC-NMIC To Celebrate Independence Day

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) of India, in collaboration with the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC), is proud to present Har Ghar Tiranga: The Patriotic Film Festival, a three-day cinematic tribute to the indomitable spirit of India, to be held from 11th to 13th August 2025 at the NFDC-NMIC Complex, Mumbai. Organised in the run-up to India's 79th Independence Day, the festival brings together a specially curated selection of iconic films and documentaries that celebrate the country's valour, resilience, and historical legacy. The line-up features both contemporary blockbusters and rare restored classics from the NFDC-NFAI archives, offering audiences the chance to experience these stories of patriotism on the big screen.

On 11th August, the festival opens with the documentary Lokmanya Tilak, followed by the restored classic Shaheed and the acclaimed biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The screenings on 12th August begin with the short documentary Our Flag and the critically acclaimed URI - The Surgical Strike, followed by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the inspiring feature Major, the moving documentary Shahadat, and conclude with the restored epic Kranti. The final day, 13th August, features Tanhaji, the Oscar-winning spectacle RRR, and the restored classic Saat Hindustani, marking a fitting close to this celebration of cinematic patriotism.

All screenings are open to the public with free entry on a first-come, first-served basis at the NFDC-NMIC Complex at Peddar Road. Speaking about the initiative, Prakash Magdum, NFDC MD said, "Har Ghar Tiranga is more than just a celebration of cinema, it is a tribute to our heroes and a reminder of the sacrifices and struggles that built our nation. Through these films, we aim to inspire, unite, and rekindle the spirit of patriotism among audiences."

These special screenings celebrate some of the best films that bring forth the true essence of patriotism.