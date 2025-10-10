“Revisit Where You Come From,” Says Viineet Kumar Siingh At FICCI Frames 2025

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, who will soon be seen in Jaat, spoke passionately about the power of rooted storytelling during his session at FICCI Frames 2025. The actor emphasized that while cinematic trends come and go, stories born from India's traditions, languages, and heartland always endure.

Sharing his perspective, Viineet said, "Mukkabaaz - when I was not getting what I was thinking, I wrote a film for myself. So, I think you should always try to go where you have the resources."

Talking about India's cultural depth, he added, "There are a few words in our national anthem - Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat, Maratha, Dravid, Kalabhanga, Vindhya, Himachal, and Yamuna and Ganga. If you look at the words carefully, it is not just one word. It says a lot in itself. There is music, there is dance, there is food, and there is language. And whenever we try to find something new from our own things, there is a different fragrance in it. And that fragrance attracts people."

He continued, "They often make the mistake of following what is going on. I always say to revisit where you have come from. And stay there."

Drawing from literature, Viineet reflected, "Rabindranath Tagore wrote Geetanjali in his own language. And when it was written in English, the whole world understood it. Whenever we say something in our language, it has such an effect that you get a Nobel Prize."

Cautioning against over-commercialization, he added, "If everything happens because of money, we are going into a dark tunnel whose address we will regret later."

Viineet concluded by saying, "It is very important that people sitting above the creative field have a creative heart. Our stories and our heart have always been spiritual - it's time we bring those stories to the world."