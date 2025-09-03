Rishabh Sawhney Shines In Indira Dhar’s Echoes Of Valour At Venice Film Festival

Actor Rishabh Sawhney, who made his Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter, has now marked his presence on the global stage with his second project, Echoes of Valour. Directed by Kolkata-born filmmaker Indira Dhar, the film was screened at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival after its earlier unveiling at Cannes.

Inspired by the life of Shukla Bandopadhyay, mother of an Indian Army soldier, Echoes of Valour tells a poignant story of sacrifice, resilience and love within a military family. The film features powerhouse performers Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi, with Sawhney playing a pivotal role that highlights his range as an actor.

Reflecting on the experience of working alongside such seasoned artists, Sawhney says, "Divya ji's grace and emotional depth, and Neeraj sir's intensity and commitment, elevate the film to another level. To be part of the same frame with such powerhouse performers is a privilege."

The project first made headlines at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where its look was launched at the India Pavilion by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Its warm reception there set the stage for the film's Venice showcase, further establishing Dhar's growing international footprint.

For Sawhney, the project represents an important career milestone, moving from the action spectacle of Fighter to a narrative-driven drama with global recognition. With Echoes of Valour, he has signaled his intent to take on roles that balance both commercial appeal and meaningful storytelling.