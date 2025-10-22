Get Updates
Rishabh Tandon Death: WHO Is Olesya? Late Singer-Actor's Karwa Chauth Post With Russian Wife Goes Viral

Rishabh Tandon Death: Amidst the celebrations of Diwali, a sudden wave of grief has swept over Bollywood. While the entire country is still reeling from the death of veteran actor Asrani, reports of actor-singer Rishabh Tandon's sudden demise have left fans shocked. Rishabh Tandon, popularly known as 'Faqeer', passed away on Tuesday (October 21) in Delhi, according to a report by Bollywoodshaadis. Reportedly, the Mumbai-based actor, singer and composer was in Delhi to spend Diwali with his family.

Rishabh Tandon Death Reason: What Happened To The Singer-Actor?

Bollywood and the Indian music industry have been left in deep sorrow following the sudden demise of actor and singer Rishabh Tandon. Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt performances, Rishabh had carved a special place in the hearts of audiences with his versatility and charm. His untimely death has left fans, colleagues, and admirers in deep sorrow, as tributes pour in across social media platforms.

The late singer-actor, known for crooning soulful songs like Yeh Ashiqui, Chand Tu, Dhu Dhu Kar Ke, and Fakeer Ki Zubaani, breathed his last on Wednesday after suffering from a sudden heart attack. As per reports, Rishabh had travelled back to his family in Delhi to spend Diwali when he succumbed to death. One of his close friends also confirmed his death due to cardiac arrest, leaving fans in shock. According to One India, Rishabh was only 35 years old.

Besides music, Rishabh has also acted in a couple of projects, including Faqeer - Living Limitless and Rashna: The Ray of Light. The late actor-singer had around 449k followers on Instagram and his Insta bio read, "A Believer, possessed by the energies of Shiva ...
Singer | Composer | Actor"

Rishabh Tandon Death: Who Is His Russian Wife Olesya Nedobegova?

Rishabh Tandon shared a beautiful bond with his wife, Olesya Nedobegova, a talented Russian actress, model, and influencer.

The couple was often seen celebrating their love on social media, sharing affectionate and heartwarming moments that left fans swooning. From candid snaps to romantic gestures, their online posts showcased a relationship full of joy, warmth, and mutual admiration, making them one of the most adored couples in the entertainment world.

Rishabh Tandon Last Instagram Post: Karwa Chauth 2025 Celebration

In a bittersweet glimpse into his personal life, Rishabh Tandon's last Instagram post was a beautiful snapshot with his wife, Olesya Nedobegova, celebrating Karwa Chauth together. The image radiated love and togetherness, capturing a joyful and intimate moment between the couple.

The Instagram post is going viral on the internet after his shocking and untimely demise.

