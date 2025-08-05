Get Updates
“Rowdy Rathore” Actress Kajal Vashisht Returns To Gujarati Cinema With “Bhalle Padharya”

By
Rowdy Rathore Actress Kajal Vashisht Returns To Gujarati

Actor Kajal Vashisht, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2012 action hit Rowdy Rathore alongside Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, is now returning to the big screen with the Gujarati film Bhalle Padharya.

Known for her work across Hindi, South Indian, and Marathi cinema and a strong foundation in theatre - Kajal plays a key role in the film that brings together family values, culture, and emotion.

"This film felt like a full circle moment," says Kajal. "I've always loved storytelling that connects deeply with people, and Gujarati cinema has such a beautiful emotional core. After years of theatre and varied roles, I felt ready to return to the screen with something rooted, yet fresh."

With her classical dance training and multilingual fluency, Kajal's versatility continues to shape her artistic choices. Bhalle Padharya marks the next chapter in her evolving journey as an actor.

https://www.instagram.com/kajalvashisht24?igsh=cW1nNTN0Njg1ZmZ2

