RSVP's Founder Ronnie Screwvala Says As Sam Bahadur And Ullozhukku Won The National Award: We Strive To...

RSVP Movies is one of the most prolific content-driven production houses, known for delivering several superhit films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Sky Is Pink, and Sam Bahadur, to name a few. They have consistently produced films that are highly praised for their content. While they have won many accolades for their extraordinary work, the biggest recognition has now come their way as two of their films, Sam Bahadur and the Malayalam film Ullozhukku, won big at the 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023.

RSVP Movies indeed dominated the 71st National Film Awards with multiple wins. Sam Bahadur won National Awards in the categories of Best Feature Film on National, Social, and Environmental Values, Best Make-Up (Shrikant Desai), and Best Costume Design. On the other hand, Ullozhukku won the awards for Best Malayalam Film and Best Supporting Actress for Urvashi.

On this mega win, the founder, Ronnie Screwvala said - "Winning the prestigious National Award for two of our very special films - Sam Bahadur and the Malayalam one - Ullozhukku, is indeed a matter of great pride for all of us at RSVP. We strive to make cinema that leaves an impact. While we are overwhelmed with these honours, we express our deepest gratitude to the jury and the audiences for their tremendous love and support. This only motivates us to continue creating meaningful and impactful cinema."

This is indeed a mega win for RSVP Movies. With this, the production house further solidifies its status as a powerhouse in the Indian entertainment industry.