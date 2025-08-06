Sadia Khateeb Becomes The First Actress In The World To Shoot In The World’s Largest Cave In Vietnam

In a groundbreaking moment for Indian cinema and women in film, actress Sadia Khateeb has etched her name into history by becoming the first Bollywood actress to shoot inside Vietnam's Son Doong Cave which is the largest cave in the world, a location so extreme that even seasoned adventurers approach it with caution,

With no network, no electricity, and no washroom facilities for straight 4 days the actress was shooting in a tough environmental conditions, this cave is known among geologists as one of the most inhospitable and unforgiving natural environments on Earth. According to experts, shooting here isn't just physically demanding-it's potentially life-threatening. The extreme humidity, isolation, and pitch-dark zones within the cave require true survival instincts, mental endurance, and unflinching courage. Many say "only true survivors can survive this terrain."

Sadia, showcase her true survival instinct and short in the cafe for 4 days straight while her phone was out of network, there was zero electricity. A huge part of the cave was pitch dark and no proper washroom facility was available, yet Sadia along with the crew got out of the cave post, fulfilling her commitment, safe and sound.

She was felicitated by a medal and certificate for this achievement, taking to her Instagram, she states, "I have million things to say but I'm short of words, I just wanna take this moment to be grateful, Thank you Omung' sir for making me do what you made me do, for your belief, for choosing me as your Silaa, for introducing me to son doong cave, for giving me an experience of a life time You've put things that I absolutely LOVE together (nature, adventure and filming ) and given me this experience that I'll cherish till the last day of my life ! We are first FEATURE film to be shot in son doong cave ! First 100 Indian people to get inside the cave, also they told me that I am the first Actress ever to get in the cave ! And this makes me feel so proud and elated so Thank you oxalis adventure for making the most difficult looking journey the most thrilling journey for all of us ! I felt like a spider woman. Feeling stronger than ever before, never knowing this side of strength in me and that's the best feeling ever"

"I can't wait for the world to see what this journey was, and I know I won't ever be able to explain in words better! Im grateful. alhamdullilah " she concluded.

For the unversed Sadia Khateeb along with a co star Harshvardhan Rane are shooting for their upcoming project Silaa in Vietnam.