Sadia Khateeb Returns To Kashmir To Shoot For Her Upcoming Project

Actress Sadia Khateeb, who has been winning hearts with her remarkable performances, is back in her hometown, Kashmir, this time for work. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming project amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the Valley, a place that holds a special corner in her heart.

For Sadia, this schedule feels like a homecoming. Born and raised in Kashmir, she often speaks about how the beauty, resilience, and spirit of her homeland have shaped her as a person and as an artist. Now, getting the chance to shoot in the very place that gave her her roots is both nostalgic and inspiring.

The upcoming project, though still under wraps,Locals have already spotted Sadia shooting at various picturesque spots, and her presence has created a wave of excitement among her fans in the region.

The actress was seen getting felicitated at Kashmir airport and clicked by Paparazzi of the region. She was welcomed with a garland of flowers.

Sadia, who has previously impressed audiences with her roles in films like Shikara and Raksha Bandhan, is steadily carving her niche in the industry with her talent and charm and is all set to share the screen space in her next named Silaa.