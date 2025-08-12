Sadia Khateeb Speaks Out Against Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Relocation Order: “Who Is Giving Them This Right?

In the wake of the Supreme Court's recent directive ordering the removal of all stray dogs from the streets of Delhi and nearby NCR areas to animal shelters, actress Sadia Khateeb has voiced her strong opposition to the move. The ruling, which has sparked a nationwide debate, has been met with sharp criticism from animal welfare groups and activists.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sadia expressed her dismay, writing: "Who is giving them this right? Let's raise our voices together." The Raksha Bandhan and Shikara actress' message echoes the sentiments of many who believe the order is both inhumane and counterproductive.

The Supreme Court's order came in response to the reported rise in dog-bite incidents and rabies cases in the capital, with figures claiming up to 2,000 cases daily. The Court has instructed that all strays-sterilized or otherwise-be removed from public spaces and housed in shelters within eight weeks. However, animal rights advocates argue that such mass removal violates established Animal Birth Control (ABC) guidelines and could lead to overcrowded, under-resourced shelters, putting the dogs' lives at risk.

As the debate intensifies, Sadia's statement has resonated with animal lovers across the country, adding another influential voice to the call for compassion and reform. Whether her appeal-and the collective outrage of citizens-will prompt a rethink of the order remains to be seen.