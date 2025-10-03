Sai Pallavi Replaces Alia Bhatt As New Lead For Nag Ashwin's Next? Here's What We Know

Alia Bhatt has been replaced by Sai Pallavi in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film due to scheduling conflicts. Bhatt's commitments clash with the project timeline. Pallavi's casting raises anticipation for the film set to begin production in late 2025.



Alia Bhatt, a prominent Bollywood actress, has been making headlines with her upcoming projects. Her recent film, Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina, was well-received both in theatres and on OTT platforms. Fans are eagerly anticipating her next film, Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. However, recent news suggests that Alia has been replaced by Sai Pallavi in director Nag Ashwin's upcoming project.

Alia Bhatt was initially in advanced discussions to star in a high-concept, female-led film by Nag Ashwin, known for his work on Kalki 2898 AD. This project was supposed to be Bhatt's next venture after completing Love & War. However, it seems Sai Pallavi will now take the lead role. The film is scheduled to start production in late 2025, after which Ashwin plans to focus on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

A source revealed that Nag Ashwin had not abandoned the idea of a woman-led film. It remained a possibility throughout most of 2025. With developments in Kalki 2 underway, advancing this project became feasible. The insider mentioned that Pallavi might finish the second part of Ramayana by mid-2026. If schedules align, she could join Ashwin's film before he begins work on Kalki 2.

The change in casting reportedly occurred due to scheduling conflicts. Alia Bhatt had committed bulk dates to Maddock Films' Chamunda starting March 2026. This clashed with Ashwin's filming schedule for his new project. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently exited Kalki Part 2 after her successful role in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Fans are curious about how these developments will unfold for both Alia Bhatt and Sai Pallavi. While Bhatt continues with her current commitments, Pallavi is set to step into a significant role under Nag Ashwin's direction if everything aligns as planned.

As the entertainment industry evolves with such changes, audiences remain eager to see their favourite stars shine on screen. Both actresses have proven their talent and versatility over time, ensuring excitement for future projects.