Saif Ali Khan And Pulkit Samrat To Team Up For A New Film Backed By Tips Films

Bollywood fans are in for a treat as Saif Ali Khan and Pulkit Samrat come together for the first time in an upcoming film directed by Sneha Taurani, daughter of renowned producer Ramesh Taurani. The yet-to-be-titled project, backed by Tips Films, promises to deliver a fresh and dynamic on-screen pairing that blends experience with youthful energy.

The film officially went on floors with a Mahurat ceremony held on October 27, 2025, marking the beginning of what already appears to be one of the most talked-about ventures in the coming year. With Sneha Taurani at the helm - who previously impressed audiences with her directorial debut Bhangra Paa Le - expectations are high for a vibrant and engaging cinematic experience.

Saif Ali Khan, known for effortlessly balancing mainstream and experimental roles, continues to impress audiences with his versatility. After recent successes across both theatrical and digital platforms, Saif's association with this project adds star power and gravitas. His ability to bring depth and charm to every character makes him a perfect fit for this intriguing collaboration.

Pulkit Samrat, on the other hand, has carved a niche for himself with his charisma and screen presence. His pairing with Saif Ali Khan is expected to bring a refreshing chemistry to the screen - uniting two distinct acting styles in a story that promises entertainment and emotion in equal measure.

With Sneha Taurani directing and Ramesh Taurani producing, this collaboration between Saif Ali Khan and Pulkit Samrat is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the year - combining strong performances, a talented team, and a fresh cinematic vision