Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Exploring The Best Works On His 55th Birthday

As Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 55th birthday, we are taking a trip down memory lane with some of his most compelling performances across genres and platforms. From lending his voice to intergalactic superhero Star-Lord in the Audible Original Marvel's Wastelanders, being a suave conman and an eccentric zombie-hunter on screen, Saif's career has a range that few can match. Each of his work showcases his ability to move fluidly through different worlds, whether he is starring in a rom-com or a thrilling diamond heist - he proves he is a multifaceted talent! Here's a curated list of must-listens and must-watch titles that capture the many shades of Saif Ali Khan.

To Listen:

Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord

In a gripping audio odyssey, a weathered Peter Quill (Saif Ali Khan) and his tired friend Rocket (Vrajesh Hirjee) crash-land onto a desolate post-villain Earth, 30 years after the supervillains seized control. Their mission is to retrieve the mythical Black Vortex back before Collector's guillotine collar snaps shut. With survival and unimaginable power at stake, every step is a high gamble and every voice crackles with tension. Saif brings a grounded warmth through his character and allows moments of his camaraderie to shine through the audio series. His nuanced delivery of dialogues captures Quill's haunted past and his rebellious streak.

Marvel's Wastelanders

In a ravaged post-villain takeover world, the death of the tyrant Red Skull ignites the dangerous power struggle between Stark Industries and AIM. Across bleak landscapes, Star-Lord (Saif Ali Khan) and Hawkeye (Jaideep Ahlawat), team up with Wolverine (Sharad Kelkar) and Black Widow (Kareena Kapoor Khan) - each driven by redemption, survival and duty. Amid the turmoil, alliances shift, fuelled by rumours of the Cosmic Cube's otherworldly power. Long-suppressed feelings are rekindled, forging bonds in the wasteland that could perhaps change the course of history. Saif's Peter Quill is a delightful blend of roguish charm and grit, making his character compellingly filled with swagger. His voice work balances wit and quiet desperation impeccably, anchoring the high-stake and chaotic chapters.

To Watch:

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins

Platform: Netflix

In this taut action thriller, master con artist Rehan Roy (Saif Ali Khan) sets the stage for an audacious diamond heist, his strongest play yet. Common sense takes a backseat with strategic thinking taking over as he grapples with Rajan Aulakh (Jaideep Ahlawat), a ruthless foe whose intelligence rivals Rehan's own abilities. What unfolds is a high-staked battle of wits where trust is paper thin and betrayal is constant. Each twist reveals how fine the edge is between genius and desperation. The movie takes viewers on a slick, heart-pounding journey that proves that the most dangerous heists are as much about the mind as they are about the loot. Saif's depiction of Rehan brings out his signature charm and smirk, allowing the character's genius to shine through the film.

Go Goa Gone

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Three discontented roommates, Hardik (Kunal Khemu), Luv (Vir Das) and Bunny (Anand Tiwari), escape their mundane routines for what they hope will be a party-filled getaway in Goa. They are invited to a clandestine rave and find themselves trapped on an island overrun by zombies. Stranded and terrified, they align with Boris (Saif Ali Khan), a tough-nosed Russian gangster-turned-zombie hunter, in a frantic bid for survival. As chaos ensues, all they have left as a weapon is cocaine with the zombie-causing drug to save lives. The film marks a genre-defining shift by fusing humour and ridiculous danger, making it an ultimate "zom-com" movie. In the hilarious film, Saif turns Boris into an eccentric character who is equal parts jester-like and hero-like. He nails the necessary deadpan absurdity and turns a zombie apocalypse into a playground for his unique comedic timing.

Hum Tum

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Hum Tum chronicles the developing romance between Karan Kapoor (Saif Ali Khan), a witty cartoonist and Rhea Prakash (Rani Mukherji), a confident and independent woman. Their paths cross repeatedly over the course of a decade where they reflect the ways they have grown and changed with each counter. What begins as a clash of personalities transforms into a deep friendship marked by moments of comedy, tension and understanding. The duo eventually come to an understanding that their relationship is much deeper than either of them ever conceived. This film tenderly explores the idea of love and how it often takes time to reveal itself. In this Kunal Koli- directed film, Saif makes Karan irresistible and cheeky while highlighting the character's remarkable depth and empathy.