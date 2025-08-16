Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Saifcore! Songs Of Bollywood's FIRST Audio Hero; From 'Rabta' To 'Ole Ole'

Before Ranbir Kapoor discovered rock ballads and before Ayushmann strummed a guitar at women, there was Saif Ali Khan - walking, talking music video energy long before it became a marketing strategy.

He's not always the lead singer. Sometimes, he's just the guy vibing with a scarf, a guitar, and a broken heart. His filmography is secretly held together by an elite playlist. Welcome to Saifcore: part romantic melancholy, part club chaos and all of it awesome!

Before there were playlist-friendly boyfriends, there was Saif Ali Khan. The guy who didn't always get the girl, but always got the best song. Saifcore is a mood. It's heartbreak in sunglasses.

So here it is: a vibe check via the songs that defined Saif - the romantic, the reckless, the reluctant hero.

1. Ole Ole - Yeh Dillagi (1994)

This is where it all begins - peak 90s boy energy, floppy hair, leather pants, and enough charisma to carry five backup dancers. It's aged like champagne in a disco ball.

Vibe: Baby Playboy With Zero Consequences

2. Woh Ladki Hai Kahan - Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Bollywood meets Broadway meets Saif's imagination.

Saif channels every movie genre in one music video - cowboy, disco, Charlie Chaplin, you name it - and somehow makes it charming instead of cringe. Only he could wear that many costumes and still look like your crush.

Vibe: Theatre Kid Who Got Hot

3. Kasto Mazza - Parineeta (2005)

Saif on a toy train, pining for his lover! Hot!

This song is Saif at his most lyrical. There's mist, melody, quiet glances, and Bengali aesthetic. His Shekhar could be called an entire Rabindranath Tagore poem!

Vibe: Colonial-era Sad Boi Energy

4. Raabta - Agent Vinod (2012)

What spy movie? We're here for the feels.

Saif may be dodging bullets in Agent Vinod, but "Raabta" is pure romance. Shot like a dream , this track slows everything down - the plot, time, your heartbeat. Saif and Kareena look like a couple who met in a Coldplay song.

Vibe: Dangerous Man, Tender Feelings. That soft handhold under dim lights

5. Kuch Toh Hua Hai - Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Boy-next-door Saif gets the warmest romantic glow-up.

This is Saif at his most adorable and utterly enchanted by first love. It's the moment he starts feeling feelings and doesn't know where to put them. His hair is soft, his heart is softer.

Vibe: Realizing You're Falling in Love (and Giddy)

6. Aahun Aahun - Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Punjabi banger before Diljit Dosanjh.

Yes, it slaps. But also: Saif's Jai is dancing like he's hiding heartbreak behind every bhangra move.

Vibe: Breakup at a club, recovery in the parking lot

7. My Dil Goes Mmmm - Salaam Namaste (2005)

Romantic brunch-core.

This song is sunny, beachy, and screams "we live together but don't label it." Saif as a commitment-phobe chef in Melbourne never looked so beautiful. You can smell the love!

Vibe: Hot Guy Who Pretends To Be Chill But Isn't

Saifcore is rainy-day romance. It's dancing like no one's watching... and then overthinking a bit! It feels like love with all its mess and glory!