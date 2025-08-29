Saif Ali Khan On Working With Vidya Balan, Late Pradeep Sarkar, And Vidhu Vinod Chopra

National, August 29 2025: PVR INOX, India's largest and most premium cinema exhibitor, is re-releasing a restored version of Parineeta on its 20th anniversary-the timeless romantic drama adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic 1914 Bengali novel. Parineeta has been restored by Prasad Film Labs. Vinod Chopra Films is the first production house in India to restore its entire film library in 8K resolution, with soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound-a meticulous process that took over four years to complete. Some of the VCF films are being restorated at L'Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy, a globally acclaimed lab known for restoring cinematic classics.

Reflecting on the film and talking about Pradeep Sarkar Saif Ali Khan said, "There's something about seeing a film like Parineeta on the big screen and I'm excited to see how audiences react. Parineeta will always remain close to my heart for many reasons, it was one of the most beautifully shot films I've been in. Pradeep Sarkar, who we miss dearly today, is one of the artistic directors I have worked with. He took so much care over every frame and brought so much beauty to that film. Vidya very kindly recently messaged me and told me that you can feel dada in every frame and I completely agree and we miss him. It's a wonderful testament to him to have this film released because when your work speaks for you like that, it's a monument to remember him by and that's what I would like to remember him as."

Talking about his character and Vidya Balan, he added, "At the time I did Parineeta it felt very different from the kind of roles I was offered. Playing Shekhar was a challenge since he wasn't the usual romantic hero that I was used to play but he was flawed, sometimes difficult and vulnerable and his journey was one of self-discovery. That gave me a chance to step into a more nuanced space as an actor and I found that deeply rewarding, it was a more classic role, based on Sarat Chandra's novel. It is that one performance where I channeled the class of the tiger and played it like that... I love my work in that film !!!"

Working with Vidya was amazing-she was extraordinary for her first movie, she brought so much grace and poetry and freshness to the role. This film is testament to her talent; she was simply phenomenal in it. The whole cast was amazing.. The set design and atmosphere transported us into an old Kolkata that doesn't exist anymore but a place that my mother would remember, and one of the most beautiful, artistic places in the world. A Kolkata that in part maybe doesn't exist anymore, that's what makes the film more nostalgic.

Talking about the music and the outfits of the film, he further adds, " The music too was phenomenal-I got to see Sonu Nigam singing and I became aware of what a wonderful singer he is, in this movie. I had heard him before but this is the first time I saw the minute variations he was bringing with his voice and heard him being directed and responding. Shantanau Moitra of course did fantastic music, I've got a record of the music which is the best way of hearing it and it takes me back. Parineeta means so much to me,being in a kurta and dhoti, and playing the guitar on the Hooghly River is one of the most lyrical images in my mind. It's one of great things about being an actor, where you get to create these things that can last for a very long time.

Additionally talking about filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra he said, "Thank you to Mr. Vinod Chopra for offering me this part, he has been an amazing producer because of the various contributions he had to me personally as well as professionally. When I've done good work he has been a big support and encouragement, also at this particular time he was a personal support too in many many ways and an important part of my career. I would like to thank him for giving me this film and making the film for all of us and creating the environment for it to happen!"

Two decades later, Parineeta continues to resonate for its purity, artistry, and cultural richness. The film, which went on to win several National and Filmfare Awards, is widely remembered for its unforgettable soundtrack, elegant storytelling, and remarkable performances by its leads. The restored version is now out across India in select theatres from today August 29, 2025, exclusively for one week.