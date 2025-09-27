Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About Surviving The Stabbing Incident: There's This Crazy Of How Lucky One Is

Saif Ali Khan discusses his recent stabbing incident, expressing gratitude for his life and experiences. He shares insights into his upcoming projects amidst ongoing challenges.



Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan experienced a terrifying incident earlier this year when an intruder stabbed him at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The intruder was discovered in his son Jeh's room, prompting Saif to protect his family. After being stabbed, he was taken to the hospital in a rickshaw. Recently, Saif discussed the event in an interview with Esquire India.

In the interview, Saif reflected on how fortunate he felt after surviving the attack. He stated, "There's this crazy of how lucky one is because (the knife attack) was damn close." The actor also shared that during the ordeal, he recalled his entire life. He mentioned feeling grateful for his experiences and privileges.

Saif Ali Khan's Reflections

Saif expressed gratitude for having lived a colourful life filled with unique experiences. He said, "It could have been the adrenaline but I remember thinking life has been colourful and I've been privileged to be in many places… not just in terms of money—so many people have much more money—but when I think of that rarefied atmosphere of Winchester, of all my travels with loved ones, the wine, my wife, my children…"

Following the incident, Saif made his first public appearance at the trailer launch of his film Jewel Thief. The movie premiered on Netflix in April but did not receive favourable reviews from critics or audiences.

Upcoming Projects for Saif Ali Khan

Saif is set to appear in an upcoming film titled Haiwaan alongside Akshay Kumar. Directed by Priyadarshan, this movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam, which originally starred Mohanlal. However, the release date for Haiwaan has yet to be announced.

The actor was also expected to feature in Race 4. However, there have been no updates regarding this project so far.

Despite these challenges and uncertainties surrounding his projects, Saif remains focused on his career and future endeavours. His resilience and dedication continue to inspire many within the industry and beyond.