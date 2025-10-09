Saif Ali Khan Reacts To People Calling Knife Attack On Him Fake: Why Create Any Kind Of Panic

Saif Ali Khan recently addressed his recovery from a knife attack, highlighting his decision to walk out of the hospital unaided despite family concerns. His experience raises questions about public scrutiny faced by celebrities.



Saif Ali Khan recently addressed the knife attack at his Pali Hill residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The incident resulted in multiple stab wounds near his spine, requiring a week-long hospital stay. Saif's decision to walk out of the hospital unaided, wearing a white shirt and jeans, drew attention. While some praised his resilience, others on social media questioned the authenticity of the incident.

During an appearance on "Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle," Saif shared his perspective on the situation. He explained that he chose to walk out of the hospital to reassure fans about his recovery. "When it was finished, there were some people from there. A lot of advice on how to go… The media was curious. And I kept… because nobody was listening to me," he said.

Saif's Decision to Walk

Saif elaborated on his decision not to use a wheelchair despite severe injuries. He stated, "Somebody said, 'You should go in an ambulance.' Somebody said, 'You should go in a wheelchair.' And my instinct was, why create any kind of panic or worry even with family, fans, well-wishers or anyone? Just walk out to send a picture message that you're okay."

His choice sparked online debate, with some users labeling the incident as staged. Addressing this criticism, Saif remarked, "That was the idea but there was so much feedback on that that this is fake and that's true, but that's the kind of world we live in."

Family's Concerns

Twinkle Khanna revealed during their conversation that she had spoken with Saif's mother, Sharmila Tagore. Sharmila had advised him to use a wheelchair for safety reasons. She reportedly told Twinkle, "I told him to go in a wheelchair; why doesn't he ever listen to me?"

Despite differing opinions from family and fans alike, Saif remained firm in his decision. His primary aim was to avoid causing unnecessary alarm among those who care about him.

The incident has highlighted how public figures often face scrutiny over their actions and decisions. Saif's experience underscores the challenges celebrities encounter when balancing personal choices with public expectations.

In sharing his story, Saif Ali Khan has provided insight into his thought process during a challenging time. His decision reflects a desire to maintain composure and reassure those concerned about his well-being.