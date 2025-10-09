Saif Ali Khan Recalls How Intruder Injured Jeh During Invasion: He Had Two Knives & Went Mad

Saif Ali Khan recounts a frightening incident involving an intruder at his home that injured his son and nanny. His bravery and teamwork were key in overcoming the threat.



Saif Ali Khan recently shared a harrowing experience involving an intruder at his Bandra residence. The incident, which occurred on January 16, left both his son Jeh and their nanny with knife injuries. Saif himself sustained severe wounds near his spine while defending his family from the attacker.

During an episode of "Two Much" with Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, Saif recounted the terrifying night. He explained that after watching a movie with his sons Taimur and Jeh, they went to bed late. Kareena Kapoor returned home shortly after, and they had a brief conversation before retiring for the night.

Intruder's Unexpected Entry

The peace was shattered when their maid alerted them about an intruder in Jeh's room. The man was armed with a knife and demanded money. Saif immediately rushed to confront the threat, finding the assailant standing over Jeh's bed.

Saif described how he initially underestimated the intruder's size and decided to tackle him. However, the situation quickly escalated as the attacker wielded two knives, slashing at Saif in a frenzy. Despite his efforts to block some attacks using his training, Saif suffered multiple injuries.

A Desperate Struggle

In the chaos, both Jeh and his nanny received minor cuts due to the intruder's erratic movements. Saif recalled how Jeh later advised him that it might have been wiser to punch or kick instead of jumping onto the attacker.

As the struggle continued, Gita, their domestic help, played a crucial role in aiding Saif. She managed to push the assailant off him, effectively saving Saif's life by locking the intruder in a room until authorities arrived.

Surgery and Recovery

The aftermath of this violent encounter required immediate medical attention for Saif. He was taken to Lilawati Hospital for surgery lasting five hours to remove a 2.5-inch blade fragment from his spine. His injuries included a long cut on his neck, another on his shoulder, and a deep stab wound on his back.

Despite these serious injuries, Saif is now recovering well after undergoing intense surgery. His fans were understandably concerned about his health following this traumatic event.

This incident highlights not only the bravery displayed by Saif Ali Khan but also underscores the importance of quick thinking and teamwork in such dangerous situations. The family is grateful for their safety and continues to heal from this ordeal.