Saiyaara Actor Ahaan Panday Not Dating Shruti Chauhan Anymore? Fans Spot Strange Activity, Here's What

Ahaan Panday Not Dating Shruti Chauhan: After the release of Saiyaara in the theaters, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda quickly found themselves in the spotlight. Soon there were speculations about who are these newcomers dating in real life. It was rumored that Ahaan Panday and lifestyle influencer Shruti Chauhan are dating each other.

The dating rumor of Ahaan and Shruti fueled after the release of Saiyaara, Shruti took to her Instagram to pen down a sweet note for the newbie actor. As per HT's report, she wrote, "To the boy who dreamed of this his entire life, to the boy who believed in it when no one else did, to the one who gave his all for this moment. To the one who deserves this more than anyone!" Shruti added, "This stage is yours @ahaanpandayy I love you, I'm proud of you, I'm crying I'm screaming and I'm only wishing and praying that there is more and more to come for you! The world will finally know you and what you can do! Forever (sic)."

Amid the dating rumors, a close source revealed to the outlet that Ahaan Panday and Shruti Chauhan are quite close to each other. However, it was claimed that they are just friends and allegedly not dating each other. The close source allegedly said, "They have known each other for a long time. And in fact, Ahaan sees Shruti as a sister. The rumours are not at all true (sic)."

Now there are rumors surrounding on the internet that Ahaan and Shruti are not dating each other anymore. A user took to a Reddit thread with title "Ahaan not dating Shruti now?" saying that she used to follow Ahaan on Instagram before but now she does not, not even his private account. The user noticed strange social media pattern of Shruti, saying, "Now most of the Panday family is following her on Instagram including Rysa (his younger cousin) who doesn't otherwise follow random bolly models/celebs. Bhavana follows Shruti. Even Chikki Panday follows her. However, the one person who doesn't follow Shruti is Deanne, the mother. And she follows like 7k people including every random fanpage account for Ahaan."

The user further speculated, "either they've broken up recently and only the insta active mom has kept up with the changes or they're together but mom is not taking kindly to all the old pictures and videos being leaked."

Well, seeing the comments in the thread, it seems like everyone is very interested in Ahaan's personal life. However, it is not known whether he is currently dating anyone. Many reports that Ahaan has dated many women in the past, allegedly including Tara Sutaria.

Released in theatres on July 18, 2025, Saiyaara is a soulful romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Yash Raj Films. The film stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. Set against the backdrop of music and heartbreak, the story follows Krish, a gifted musician struggling with inner turmoil, and Vaani, a reserved writer recovering from a broken engagement. Their paths cross when Krish asks Vaani to pen lyrics for his songs, sparking a heartfelt connection. However, their growing bond takes a tragic turn when Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's and begins to drift away silently. The film's emotional core is strengthened by a stirring soundtrack composed by Mithoon and Vishal Mishra. Saiyaara opened to positive reviews and strong word of mouth, collecting over Rs. 100 crore in just four days and crossing the Rs. 200 crore mark within nine, making it one of 2025's biggest box office successes.