Saiyaara Actor Shaan R Grover Cherishes Having Shah Rukh Khan’s Jacket From Jab Tak Hai Jaan

For any actor stepping into the world of films, there's one dream that often tops the list - to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. For Saiyaara actor Shaan R Grover, the King of Bollywood has been more than just an idol; there's a personal connection that he continues to treasure.

Long before Shaan made his debut on screen, he had been working behind the scenes in casting. It was during this time that he came across an unforgettable moment - a jacket that belonged to Shah Rukh Khan from one of his projects. Instead of just being a brief memory, it turned into a prized possession that Shaan still holds close.

Remembering those times, Shaan says, "When I was working in casting at YRF, I ended up with this black leather jacket from SRK's film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. I still have it with me. Every time I look at it, I remember my early days of struggle and how I wanted to become an actor. For me, it's not just a jacket, it's a memory and an inspiration. Like every actor, I dream that someday I'll get to share screen space with him."

Interestingly, while shooting for Saiyaara at YRF, Shaan found himself just a few doors away from the King of Bollywood. His room was right along the same corridor, only two doors away from SRK's. For Shaan, it felt like life had come full circle - from holding onto a jacket from Jab Tak Hai Jaan to now working under the same roof as where Shah Rukh Khan has worked.

As Shaan begins to carve his own journey in Bollywood, this story beautifully ties his past with his aspirations. A young actor, once in the world of casting, now stepping into the spotlight, carrying with him a piece of the King himself.