Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda's LinkedIn Profile Goes VIRAL, Know What Made Fans Call Her 'Beauty With Brains'

Aneet Padda's LinkedIn Profile: Ever since the release of Saiyaara, Bollywood newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday have been basking in the limelight. While Ahaan Panday was already a familiar name thanks to his connection with Ananya Panday, Aneet Padda remained somewhat of a mystery, until now.

Curiosity about the rising star recently led fans to her LinkedIn profile, and it's safe to say it didn't disappoint. Her impressive background has everyone talking, with social media now dubbing her the ultimate "beauty with brains." Scroll down to find out what's got everyone so intrigued.

Aneet Padda's LinkedIn Profile

Did you know that Aneet Padda had a LinkedIn account? The about section of her LinkedIn account is very much interesting. She defines herself as "Actor, Singer-songwriter, Ex-Human Resource Intern at Vistara." The about section of Aneet's LinkedIn profile says "I'm currently a third-year student at Jesus and Mary College, majoring in Political Science and minoring in English. Alongside my academic pursuits, I've embarked on a parallel journey within the film industry, which has been quite rewarding in nurturing my passion for acting while emphasizing the significance of education as a tool for personal development."

The profile further elaborated how Aneet was inspired to unite the realms of art and politics. Seeing this, a user took the screenshot of her LinkedIn profile on a Reddit thread with title "Aneet Padda LinkedIn profile" calling the actress "Beauty with brain 😄." Another reacted to this, "It feels so refreshing to see someone normal is getting into Bollywood. She looks like one of us and I'm all here for it." Another cheered the actress saying, "She feels like one of us. Lol." Another noticed, "man how is every outsider actor excellent in academics and a topper of their class as well 😭? srk, ssr, kriti, rakul, like is there no one who was just above avg in studies like the majority."