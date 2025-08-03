Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda's LinkedIn Profile Goes VIRAL, Know What Made Fans Call Her 'Beauty With Brains'

By
Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda s LinkedIn Profile Goes VIRAL

Aneet Padda's LinkedIn Profile: Ever since the release of Saiyaara, Bollywood newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday have been basking in the limelight. While Ahaan Panday was already a familiar name thanks to his connection with Ananya Panday, Aneet Padda remained somewhat of a mystery, until now.

Curiosity about the rising star recently led fans to her LinkedIn profile, and it's safe to say it didn't disappoint. Her impressive background has everyone talking, with social media now dubbing her the ultimate "beauty with brains." Scroll down to find out what's got everyone so intrigued.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)

Also Read
Madhan Bob Death Reason: Here's What Really Happened To Tamil Actor Who Shared Screen With Rajinikanth
Madhan Bob Death Reason: Here's What Really Happened To Tamil Actor Who Shared Screen With Rajinikanth

Aneet Padda's LinkedIn Profile

Did you know that Aneet Padda had a LinkedIn account? The about section of her LinkedIn account is very much interesting. She defines herself as "Actor, Singer-songwriter, Ex-Human Resource Intern at Vistara." The about section of Aneet's LinkedIn profile says "I'm currently a third-year student at Jesus and Mary College, majoring in Political Science and minoring in English. Alongside my academic pursuits, I've embarked on a parallel journey within the film industry, which has been quite rewarding in nurturing my passion for acting while emphasizing the significance of education as a tool for personal development."

[OC] Travel durations from Paris by train, minute by minute
byu/gmilloue indataisbeautiful

The profile further elaborated how Aneet was inspired to unite the realms of art and politics. Seeing this, a user took the screenshot of her LinkedIn profile on a Reddit thread with title "Aneet Padda LinkedIn profile" calling the actress "Beauty with brain 😄." Another reacted to this, "It feels so refreshing to see someone normal is getting into Bollywood. She looks like one of us and I'm all here for it." Another cheered the actress saying, "She feels like one of us. Lol." Another noticed, "man how is every outsider actor excellent in academics and a topper of their class as well 😭? srk, ssr, kriti, rakul, like is there no one who was just above avg in studies like the majority."

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: Saiyaara Aneet Padda
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X