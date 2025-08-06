Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday Special Gesture For Fans Wins Hearts Post Massive Success Of His Debut Movie - Watch

Ahaan Panday's performance in Saiyaara has resonated well with audiences, leading to box office success of over Rs 300 crore. His humility and charm during public appearances further enhance his growing popularity.

Bollywood's rising talent, Ahaan Panday, is capturing attention not only for his role in the film "Saiyaara" but also for his genuine interactions with the paparazzi. On Tuesday evening, he was seen in Mumbai, maintaining a low profile by wearing a face mask. Despite trying to stay unnoticed, his presence did not go unnoticed by fans and media alike. In fact, he was seen posing patiently outside a cafe and even made sure to get clicked with fans expressing his gratitude towards poeple who made his debut movie a huge success.

Recently, music composer Mithoon shared insights into the decision to feature Arijit Singh in the song "Dhun." He explained, "When I saw the way Mohit had shot it and the way the film and Ahaan were looking, I immediately felt we should bring Arijit for this song. And the reason for that is—if you see Ahaan's character, that man behaves like a star even before he is a star. He doesn't behave like a newcomer. He owns the stage as if he owns that moment and the world stage, thinking that he is born to shine."

Ahaan Panday's Public Appearance

Ahaan's fans have been eagerly anticipating seeing him in public. However, it seems he prefers to keep things understated. During his recent outing, dressed casually and masked up, he attempted to remain under the radar. When photographers requested a picture, he kindly agreed and even took photos with them.

The media congratulated Ahaan on "Saiyaara's" success at the box office. In response, he placed a hand on his heart and thanked them with a smile. This warm gesture further endeared him to those present.

Saiyaara's Box Office Triumph

"Saiyaara," directed by Mohit Suri, has achieved significant success by surpassing Rs 300 crore at the box office. The film continues to perform well despite facing competition from new releases. This achievement underscores its strong appeal among audiences.

Ahaan Panday's debut performance in "Saiyaara" has been met with enthusiasm from fans and critics alike. His ability to connect with people off-screen adds to his growing popularity as an emerging star in Bollywood.

