Saiyaara: Are Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Dating In Real Life? Viral Video Leaves Fans Guessing

Is Ahaan Panday Dating Aneet Padda?

Saiyaara Ahaan Panday Aneet Padda Dating Rumours: Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are all over the news for several reasons. The duo had recently made their grand debut with Mohit Suri's directorial Saiyaara. The movie has been one of the most talked about musical romantic drama of the year and opened to rave reviews from the audience. Interestingly, Saiyaara made both Ahaan and Aneet overnight sensations and everyone have been in absolute awe of their onscreen chemistry in Saiyaara.

As fans have been going gaga over Saiyaara's music, Ahaan and Aneet have emerged as a new hit onscreen pair. But this isn't all. As Ahaan has been the new heartthrob of the nation, his love life has also become the talk of the town. While he has been linked with model-actress Shruti Chauhan, the recent reports suggest that Ahaan is now dating his Saiyaara co-star Aneet amid the massive success of their debut movie

Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Viral Video

Interestingly, Ahaan and Aneet's dating rumours re-ignited lately after a video of the duo went viral on social media. The video featured Ahaan and Aneet stepping out of a showroom in Mumbai wearing face masks. While Ahaan opted for a black jacket and light blue jeans, Aneet looked stunning in a sky-blue shirt paired with denim. The rumoured couple was spotted sharing a sweet moment as Ahaan was seen extending his arm towards Aneet inviting her to hold onto it. On the other hand, Aneet appeared to be visibly shy of the public gaze and politely declined with a slight smile. This moment between the Saiyaara duo is melting hearts on social media. To note, neither Aneet nor Ahaan have yet confirmed their relationship so far.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Saiyaara has shining bright at the box office and managed to crush new releases like Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 and Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2. So far, Saiyaara has made a collection of Rs 308.38 crores nett in India.