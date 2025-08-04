Saiyaara Star Ahaan Panday Eats Fried Scorpion In Thailand, Compares Taste To Pizza In Old VIDEO

Ahaan Panday's debut film, Saiyaara, has achieved significant box office success. Meanwhile, an old video of him tasting fried scorpion in Thailand has resurfaced, generating varied reactions online.

Ahaan Panday Scorpion Video: Ahaan Panday, a newcomer in Bollywood, is enjoying the success of his first film, Saiyaara. However, an old video of him has resurfaced online. In this clip, Ahaan is seen trying 'fried scorpion' for the first time while in Thailand with his brother-in-law, Ivor Mccray. The duo explored a food street known for its exotic grilled meats like crocodile and scorpion.

In the video, Ahaan initially struggles but eventually eats the grilled scorpion. He amusingly compares its taste to pizza, saying to Ivor, "It tastes like pizza. I swear to God bro," while Ivor laughs and records him. Despite Ahaan's efforts to archive many old social media posts before his debut, this incident highlights how internet content can remain accessible indefinitely.

Internet Reactions

The video quickly spread across the internet, prompting reactions from netizens who found it "disgusting." One user commented on X, "Bharat badal raha hai (sic)," while another expressed disgust with "Chhi yaar, chinese kha lete (sic)." The reactions reflect varied opinions on trying such exotic foods.

Ahaan Panday's Bollywood Journey

Ahaan made his Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri's romantic musical Saiyaara. The film broke box office records and marked a significant milestone in his career. Ahaan is the son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday and is related to actor Chunky Panday as his nephew. He also shares a familial bond with actress Ananya Panday as her cousin.

Before stepping into the limelight, Ahaan reportedly underwent rigorous training to prepare for his Bollywood entry. His dedication paid off as Saiyaara became a massive hit among audiences.

Saiyaara's Box Office Triumph

Saiyaara, featuring Ahaan alongside Aneet Padda, made an impressive impact at the box office. It opened with Rs 21 crore, setting a record for romantic films led by newcomers. The film's popularity and business were compared to Hrithik Roshan's debut in Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai.

Even after two weeks in theatres, Saiyaara continues to perform well against new releases like Dhadak 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2. To date, it has amassed Rs 299.75 crore domestically.

The success of Saiyaara has firmly established Ahaan Panday as a promising talent in Bollywood. His journey from training to achieving box office success reflects his dedication and potential in the industry.