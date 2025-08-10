Saiyaara Success Bash: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Reignite Dating Rumors With Cute PDA; Inside Video Goes Viral

Photo Credit: Instagram/@deannepanday

Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda At Saiyaara Success Bash: Ever since Saiyaara hit screens, fans can't get enough of its leads, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Dubbed "AhNeet" on social media, their off‑screen chemistry has sparked more than a few shipping wars online. Whether it's subtle gestures or candid moments, fans are convinced there's real romance brewing, which keeps everyone glued to their timelines.

Despite fan hopes, sources close to them insist they're just friends, bonded by sudden fame and a super‑sized blockbuster debuts, not romance. Amidst this, a new video from Saiyaara success bash has reignited the link-up talks between Ahaan and Aneet.

Saiyaara Success Bash: Ahaan Panday's Mom Drops Inside Photos From The Party

On Saturday night (August 09), the makers of Saiyaara hosted a grand success bash in Mumbai to celebrate their film's epic milestone of crossing Rs. 500 cr-mark worldwide. Ahaan Panday's mom Deanne Panday, who also attended the success party last evening, shared a carousel of inside photos from the bash. She also heaped praises on her son Ahaan and his co-star Aneet in her caption.

A while ago, Deanne took to her Instagram handle and also penned a lengthy,h eartfelt post that read, "My sweet son can't take his eyes of his director,i can see the love & attachment he has for him,so much gratitude for having you in our lives @mohitsuri you are the best,you are magical 🌟💫

@sumanaghoshs you are a doll & just too cute,thank you & so so so happy for you,you did it🤗🥰

My @shanoosharmarahihai i have so much love for you,so much to say to you,will sit with you soon to pour my heart felt gratitude.Thank you for being there for my Ahaan,love you.❤️🤗

Akshaye Widhani @awidhani so happy to see the brightest smile on you,thank you for the trust & faith you had in Ahaan & Aneet 🤩🥹

@faheemabdullahworld @tanishk_bagchi thank you for the beauty you have in your heart that shines through your words & voice 🎶 ❤️

@uditaagoswami you are such a cool girl,so true to yourself,real & you shine.I love your energies & i promise i will dance again to the amazing music you play 💃 🎵

@aneetpadda_ stay young,stay innocent,you are brilliant an actor,so proud of you 🥰😁

My son @ahaanpandayy you are my heart,my soul,my life,my everything.Thank you for bring an angel on earth towards me,dad,your sister & everyone around you.Stay like this forever.Love you so much,so proud of you,keep shining,keep my child.❤️😍🤗🥹😇"

Saiyaara Success Part Inside Viral Video: Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Reignite Dating Rumors

Amidst all the vibrant photos and videos, one particular inside clip caught everyone's attention. In that video, Ahaan was seen whispering something into his onscreen Saiyaara Aneet's ear, reigniting their linkup rumors once again.

The two were also seen holding hands and smiling ear to ear while posing for the cameras. Now, fans have once again started shipping their beloved 'AhNeet'.