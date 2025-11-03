Saiyami Kher Pens Heartfelt Note As She Attends India’s Historic Women’s World Cup Win in Mumbai; SHARES PIC
Actor and sports enthusiast Saiyami Kher, who has long championed women in sports and famously portrayed a cricketer in Ghoomer, was among the spectators at DY Patil Stadium last night as India lifted their Women's World Cup trophy, a landmark moment in Indian sporting history.
Known for her deep-rooted love for cricket, Saiyami shared an emotional note on her social media, reflecting on her lifelong connection with the game and the significance of this victory. "As an 8-year-old girl, I sat in front of the TV with my dad, watching the Master bat - and that's where my love story with cricket began. I was obsessed. Consumed. But in a world of boys with bats, when I said I wanted to play, they laughed.
Until
I
picked
up
the
ball
-
and
bowled
them
out,
one
after
another.
Years later, in rooms full of men, when I spoke of cover drives and reverse swing, I'd see that same smirk that silently said, "Oh, what do you know about cricket?" From there to what I witnessed last night - a packed DY Patil Stadium, Chants echoing for every girl in blue,
Tears in the eyes of those same men who once smirked... Our girls wrote history - not just for women's cricket, but for every woman who dared to dream. For every girl who picked up a bat when the world said no.
Standing
there,
exactly
where
we
shot
Ghoomer,
watching
our
girls
lift
that
trophy
-
it
felt
like
life
had
come
full
circle.
Our
girls
have
shown
that
the
game
belongs
to
everyone
who
loves
it.
Proud
of
our
girls.
Proud
of
the
families
who
stood
by
them.
Proud of the BCCI for believing.
And grateful to Vijay Patil for an incredible experience at DY Patil.
Last
night,
when
Chak
De
India
and
Maa
Tujhe
Salaam
filled
the
stadium,
they hit harder than ever before -
because those songs, those chants, weren't just for the team.
They were for every little girl who's ever said to herself -
"Someday, I'll play too."
The actor also shared pictures from the night, capturing her celebrations from the stands and heartwarming moments as she met and congratulated members of the Indian women's cricket team after their win. Standing on the same ground where Ghoomer was filmed.
Often recognized as one of Bollywood's most authentic voices for sports, Saiyami continues to use her platform to celebrate the power of women athletes and the unifying spirit of the game.