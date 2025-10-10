“Salman Gave Me A Chance To Work In His Film And That Helped Me A Lot,” Bobby Deol On Idolising The Superstar!

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars who rules the hearts of audiences. He enjoys a massive and extremely loyal fan base. He is a superstar with a very humble heart who always helps those in need. Over the years, he has helped many actors take their first step in the industry, and one of them is Bobby Deol, whom Salman Khan significantly supported in making his comeback with the film Race 3. The film played a very important role in Bobby's career, and he idolize Salman for the same.

During an interview, when Bobby Deol was asked, apart from his family, whom he would credit his success to, he said, "I give credit to a lot of people who believed in me as an actor. Especially in my second phase, when things were not going the right way. I think, Salman would be the first. He gave me a chance, to work in his film and that helped me a lot. The whole world wants, If you get a role in his film, the whole world will watch it."

