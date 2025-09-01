Salman Khan And Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Seek Bappa’s Blessings At Rahul Narain Kanal’s Ganpati Celebrations

Ganpati Bappa's aagman at Rahul Narain Kanal's Bandra residence turned into a confluence of faith, fellowship, and familiar faces. Kanal, Social Media Head of the state's ruling party and a well-known philanthropist, hosted actor Salman Khan and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who arrived to seek Bappa's blessings.

For Kanal, Ganeshotsav is more than a personal celebration. Through his I Love Mumbai Foundation, the festivities move beyond the walls of his home, where prasad becomes meals for the underprivileged, clay idols champion eco-consciousness, and visarjan inspires tree-planting drives.

This year, the spirit of inclusivity he stands for echoed not only in the volunteers distributing prasad across Bandra but also in the distinguished visitors who came for darshan. Salman Khan, who has often joined hands with Kanal in civic and social causes was among the first to bow before the idol. Soon after, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde stepped in to offer prayers.