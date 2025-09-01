Salman Khan Impressed By Harnaaz Sandhu’s Debut In Baaghi 4

Rising Star Harnaaz Sandhu is already making waves before her first film hits theatres. The actress, who stars as the leading lady alongside Tiger Shroff in Sajid Nadiadwala's much-anticipated Baaghi 4, recently joined Tiger and Sonam Bajwa on the sets of Bigg Boss 16 to promote the film.

During their appearance, host and superstar Salman Khan revealed that he has already watched some of the rushes of Baaghi 4. Praising Harnaaz, Salman said looking "very nice, very very nice" and that he is quite impressed with what he has seen of her performance so far.

With Salman Khan's stamp of approval, Harnaaz Sandhu's Bollywood journey has kicked off on a promising note. Fans are now even more excited to watch the beauty queen's big-screen debut as the leading lady in this action-packed franchise.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with story, screenplay, and production by him, and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 is set to storm cinemas worldwide on 5th September.