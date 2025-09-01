Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Salman Khan Impressed By Harnaaz Sandhu’s Debut In Baaghi 4

By
Salman Khan Impressed By Harnaaz Sandhu s Debut In Baaghi 4

Rising Star Harnaaz Sandhu is already making waves before her first film hits theatres. The actress, who stars as the leading lady alongside Tiger Shroff in Sajid Nadiadwala's much-anticipated Baaghi 4, recently joined Tiger and Sonam Bajwa on the sets of Bigg Boss 16 to promote the film.

During their appearance, host and superstar Salman Khan revealed that he has already watched some of the rushes of Baaghi 4. Praising Harnaaz, Salman said looking "very nice, very very nice" and that he is quite impressed with what he has seen of her performance so far.

With Salman Khan's stamp of approval, Harnaaz Sandhu's Bollywood journey has kicked off on a promising note. Fans are now even more excited to watch the beauty queen's big-screen debut as the leading lady in this action-packed franchise.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with story, screenplay, and production by him, and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 is set to storm cinemas worldwide on 5th September.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: baaghi 4 harnaaz sandhu
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X