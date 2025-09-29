Salman Khan Indirectly Hits Back At Abhinav Kashyap For Targeting Him, Says People Talk Rubbish On Podcasts

During a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan seemed to address filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap without naming him. Abhinav, who directed Salman's film Dabangg, has been vocal in his criticism of the actor and his family. In interviews, he labelled Salman as 'badtameez and gunda'. The video from the show shows Salman discussing those who criticise him.

Salman remarked, "Those who once associated with me are also targeted me these days. People I've had connections with, even those who once praised me, are now saying all sorts of nonsense. These days, people go on podcasts and talk rubbish, simply because they have nothing better to do." He urged everyone to focus on work despite personal feelings or challenges.

Abhinav's Allegations Against Salman

Abhinav Kashyap has made serious allegations against Salman Khan and his family. Their fallout dates back to 2010 when Dabangg was released. As the film marked its 15th anniversary, Abhinav reiterated his claims about Salman being a 'gunda' and uninterested in acting. He accused Salman of being more invested in celebrity power than acting itself.

In an interview with Screen, Abhinav stated, "Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn't been since the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda (goon). I was not aware of this before Dabangg."

The Star System Critique

Abhinav also criticised Salman's influence in Bollywood's star system. He described Salman as the "father of the star system" due to his family's long-standing presence in the industry for over five decades. According to Abhinav, they wield significant control and can be vindictive if opposed.

"He is from a film family which has been in the industry since 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don't agree with them, they come after you," Abhinav reportedly said.

Besides Dabangg, Abhinav Kashyap has worked on other films like Jung, Besharam, Paanch and Yuva. His comments have reignited discussions about power dynamics within Bollywood.

The ongoing tension between Salman Khan and Abhinav Kashyap highlights deeper issues within the film industry regarding influence and control by established families. This situation continues to unfold as both parties maintain their respective stances.