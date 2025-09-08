Salman Khan Is A Gunda: Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Alleges Khan Family Sabotaged His Career

Director Abhinav Kashyap criticises Salman Khan's lack of interest in acting and highlights the influence of his family over Bollywood's star system. The ongoing feud reveals significant tensions within the industry.

Abhinav Kashyap, the director of the 2010 hit film Dabangg, has once again criticised Salman Khan and his family. As the movie approaches its 15th anniversary, Kashyap accused Salman of being uninterested in acting and described him as a "gunda." He claimed that his decision not to direct Dabangg 2 led to a campaign against him by the Khan family.

In an interview with SCREEN, Abhinav shared his experiences working with Salman. He stated, "Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn't been since the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda (goon)." Kashyap further alleged that Salman was "ill-mannered" and "vindictive."

Family Influence in Bollywood

Kashyap accused Salman's family of controlling Bollywood's star system. According to him, they have been part of the industry for decades and use their influence to dominate others. "He (Salman Khan) is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family which has been in the industry since 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don't agree with them, they come after you," Kashyap explained.

Anurag Kashyap's Experience

Abhinav also mentioned his brother Anurag Kashyap's struggles in Bollywood. Anurag had written the script for Tere Naam but left due to conflicts with producer Boney Kapoor. Abhinav recalled how Anurag warned him about working with Salman but didn't provide details. "The same happened with him (Anurag Kashyap) in Tere Naam. How would he guide or advise me? He told me before Dabangg that you won't be able to make a film with Salman," Abhinav said.

Anurag's departure from Tere Naam was due to Boney Kapoor's behaviour and lack of credit for his story contribution. This situation mirrored Abhinav's own fallout with Salman's camp during Dabangg 2 negotiations.

Salman Khan's Response

Despite these allegations, Salman Khan has remained silent on the matter over the years. The actor has never publicly addressed Abhinav's claims against him or his family. Meanwhile, Dabangg continues to be one of Salman's most successful franchises.

The ongoing feud between Abhinav Kashyap and Salman Khan highlights tensions within Bollywood's power dynamics. While Abhinav voices his grievances publicly, Salman's silence suggests a different approach to handling such disputes within the industry.